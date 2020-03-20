Britons fume as revellers STILL ignore calls to stay home during coronavirus crisis







Revellers have continued to flock to pubs across the country despite calls urging social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dozens of social media users have been quick to point out that many are continuing to ignore government advice and putting each other at risk.

-- Advertisement --



One user, @JeremiahHyde, wrote: ‘Shocking isn’t it!? Some London pubs are packed. Dangerous irresponsible idiocy.’

Another, @Etherea68347170, added: ‘People aren’t exercising social distancing, bars are packed! Please Boris, for the love of God… and your people… shut the pubs!’





And a third, @WillSaville7, commented: ‘People are so stupid going into pubs, clubs, gyms.

‘So selfish when the NHS are warning people against social contact yet people are quite happy to be packed into one place.’





The government’s chief scientific adviser begged young people to stop going to the pub and claims the UK cannot beat coronavirus if they keep flouting home confinement rules.

Sir Patrick Vallance slammed young people’s complacency and said ‘mixing’ in bars and restaurants ‘needs to stop’ because it is allowing the disease run rampant.