BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Mallorca coronavirus deaths rise to four







THE number of coronavirus deaths in Spain’s Mallorca had risen to four by Friday morning.

The latest Covid-19 victim on the island was a 90-year old man with an existing medical condition who was admitted to the Son Espases hospital in Palma on March 14.

On Thursday 30-year old man became the third person in Mallorca to die from coronavirus.

The young patient, who again an existing medical condition, passed away in the Hospital Universitari de Son Espases where he had been undergoing treatment since testing positive.

On Monday night a 60-year old man with advanced cancer was the island’s second Covid-19 death. The first coronavirus death in Mallorca was a 59-year old woman with a chronic illness, who had been admitted to Son Espases for a condition unrelated to coronavirus before she tested positive.





The Balearic government Health department reported there were 203 cases of coronavirus in the islands by Friday following 34 new confirmed cases on Thursday.

The Balearics currently remains the second least affected autonomous community in Spain by the outbreak, after Cantabria.



