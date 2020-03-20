BREAKING NEWS: Costa Almeria churches closed







THE Bishop of the Diocese of Almeria has today Friday ordered the closure of all churches due to the advance of the coronavirus crisis.

In a letter sent to Diocese of Almeria priests, Adolfo Gonzalez Montes said he considered it “prudent to close the churches to acts of public worship.”

-- Advertisement --



Nevertheless, the bishop has allowed priests to continue with masses behind closed doors. He reminds the faithful they can take advantage of audiovisual options.

From this Sunday onwards the Diocese will broadcast live via internet the 11.30am mass from Almeria cathedral, and from then on on working days at 9am



