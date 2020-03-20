Breaking: El Prats! Two Albanian men arrested for ramming car into Spain’s Barcelona airport terminal







Two Albanian nationals have been arrested in Barcelona after driving their car into the El Prat Terminal 1 in the early hours of this morning sparking fears of terrorism.

The two men managed to get their car into Barcelona airport and park it in front of an escalator.

They managed to enter the terminal building through a revolving door, leaving passengers stunned. The two men were then apprehended by the police.

According to Eduard Sallent, Chief Commissioner of Mossos, one of the men detained made an ‘Islamist-style proclamation’ sparking fears it was a terrorist incident though neither have any history of this.

The bomb squad has verified that no explosives were found in the car.

No one was injured in the incident, reports show.





The investigation continues.



