Breaking: 1000 dead in Spain – cases surge towards 20,000







Spain deaths are now at 1,002 with 'many more' to come whilst the total figures of cases stand at 19,998.

Spain is the fourth nation to record more than 1,000 deaths, following China, Italy and Iran.

Director of health emergencies Fernando Simon confirmed ‘cases has slowed and is less than 16.5%, compared to the 25% jump’ experienced yesterday

“The truth is that, among seriously ill patients, it is a reality that if they belong to at risk groups, they will have a higher mortality rate than others,” he told a press conference, “In some groups survival cannot be guaranteed.”

Cases by numbers and location are:

6,777 in Madrid (498 dead)

3.270 in Cataluña (82 dead)

1.190 in País Vasco (53 dead)

921 in la Comunidad Valenciana (24 dead)

1.008 in Andalucía (23 dead)

801 in Castilla-La Mancha (42 dead)

868 in Castilla y León (43 dead)

468 in La Rioja (5 dead)

482 in Navarra(4 dead)

453 in Galicia (4 dead)

292 in Asturias (2 dead)

281 in Aragón (15 dead)

241 in Extremadura (10 dead)

220 in Canarias (3 dead)

169 in Baleares (3 dead)

215 in Murcia

83 in Cantabria (1 dead)

23 in Melilla

1 in Ceuta








