Benissa police on the front line







Like all of Spain’s police forces, Benissa’s Policia Local came under direct Ministry of the Interior control on March 15.

Notifications arrive principally by email or video conference calls from Madrid although Public Safety councillor Ximo Nadal and the mayor, Arturo Poquet main constant and fluid communications with Pedro Cobos, chief of Benissa’s Policia Local.

-- Advertisement --



From the outset, Benissa’s officers have been on the front line, guaranteeing the protection of the local population while complying with the restrictions introduced by the central government in Madrid.

This includes verifying that all unauthorized establishments remain closed while ensuring the safety of those that are allowed to open.

Benissa’s Policia Local are also identifying members of the public in the street, checking that they have valid reasons for being out of doors.





One of the officers’ principal functions is supporting essential services where necessary and intervening in conflictive situations, said Public Safety councillor Ximo Nadal.

Regarding sanctions for not adhering to self-isolation and social distancing directives, none have been issued so far, Nadal confirmed: “We are keeping a sense of proportion and will only fine flagrant cases and repeat offenders.”





Nadal stressed the “extraordinary” work that Benissa’s Policia Local carried out on a daily basis, but especially now.

“I’m looking forward to shaking hands with the officers and giving them a hug when the battle has been won against this invisible enemy,” he declared.

Benissa town hall also reminded residents that the Policia Local are giving details of the activities that are permitted or vetoed on 965 73 07 33.