Benidorm organises shelter for the homeless







Benidorms Social Welfare department has converted the Raul Mesa sports centre into a shelter for the Costa Blanca resort’s homeless.

“We have installed 25 beds supplied by the Red Cross, maintaining the distance specified by the health authorities while adhering to hygiene and prevention protocols,” Social Welfare councillor Angela Llorca announced.

-- Advertisement --



Fifteen people whom her department initially sent to a local hostel have moved into the shelter, she explained.

“There is room for more people in the same situation on Benidorm’s streets,” Llorca said.

“If anyone knows of anyone who is homeless, please advise the Policia Local who can take immediate action, as people who have no home are especially vulnerable to the virus,” the councillor added.





“That is why we have been working from the very beginning to help these people leave the street and ensure that their basic needs are covered, first in the hostel and now at the Raul Mesa pavilion,”

Social Welfare provides users with three meals a day and they have their temperatures taken daily. There is a 24-hour ambulance service as well as two paramedics and a private security guard.





The initiative is coordinated by Social Services with support from Proteccion Civil, the Red Cross and volunteers from Benidorm town hall’s Ayuda contra el Coronavirus (Coronavirus help).