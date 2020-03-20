Benidorm hotels shut doors until May







Benidorms hotel industry calculates that practically 100 percent of employees in the Costa Blanca town will be affected by temporary redundancy measures (ERTE).

Hosbec members announced that they were voluntarily closing on March 15, but the national government did not order nationwide closures until last Thursday, March 19.

Meanwhile, hotels will retain a minimum of staff for maintenance and security as well as reservations, principally to process cancellations.

Managers and promotions teams are also working, revealed Nuria Montes, secretary-general of the Costa Blanca’s hoteliers’ association, Hosbec.

Asked by the local Spanish media how long the closures were likely to last, Montes gave May 15 or early June as best-case scenario dates for reopening.





It all depended on the evolution and spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, she said.

Despite the original State of Emergency decree for 15 days that was announced on March 13, everything suggested that this would last longer, Montes admitted.



