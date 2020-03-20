American tourist dies in Spain’s Ronda







A 70 year old American tourist has died from coronavirus in Ronda it has been reported.

The American citizen was the first in Ronda to be diagnosed with COVID-19 and is the second to die in the city after being admitted to the Serrania de Ronda Hospital.

It comes after an 84-year-old woman died from the virus in the city yesterday after suffering a stroke before testing positive for COVID-19.

Four other coronavirus sufferers remain at the Serrania Hospital although they are all in a stable condition.

Two others in Ronda are being treated for COVID-19 at home.

It comes as Spain has seen its caseload nears 20,000 as of this morning.





Madrid remains the most affected with 6,777 cases while Andalucia surpassed 1,000 to 1,008.



