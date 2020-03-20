Alicante Dog Used to Break the Law







AN Alicante dog may have quickly become one of the fittest pooches in Spain, after police acted on reports of multiple sightings of it being walked by different people.

One of the provisions of the government´s state of alarm allows dog owners to leave their homes to take their pet for a walk within a reasonable distance of their property.

But clearly one group of people took things too far, as Alicante cops got a tip off from residents about a dog getting loads of walks in a short time around Plaza Doctor Gómez Ullaa, with an impressive rota of different lead-holders.

Police arrived in the area and hit a number of the dog´s companions with undisclosed fines, which meant that their jaunt into the fresh air proved to be a costly piece of business.

Checkpoints and patrols have been stepped up in Alicante over the last day to stop people flouting the emergency measures, with 170 infractions logged yesterday(Thursday).



