





ALHAURIN DE LA TORRE, ON THE COSTA DEL SOL, TO SAVE LOCAL BUSINESSES WITH ONLINE SALES AND DELIVERY IN SPAIN

MAYOR of Alhaurín de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, and the councillor for Commerce, Business and Employment Promotion, María del Mar Martínez, have announced the start of an ambitious campaign to allow purchases and sales from local businesses on the Internet and promote home delivery and service since all stores and establishments have had to close their doors due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The initiative, called ‘Yo Compro Online en Alhaurín de la Torre’, has the full support of the Department of Commerce, which works against the clock in the efforts to join the maximum number of local SMEs. The signage will begin today to be distributed so that the businesses that have already given the green light to their entry in the list of this network can publicize the campaign both in their storefront, despite being closed, and on their website, page Facebook or the social network.

Villanova believes that it is essential that the local institution give whatever help necessary to alleviate the economic loss that the closure of SMEs decreed by the Government, due to the serious health situation due to the Coronavirus, is causing the local business fabric. In principle, the campaign wants to integrate all the shops and businesses that have a point of contact on the Internet and that, in addition, can offer a home delivery service, so that the Alhaurin consumer chooses to acquire their goods, products and supplies to companies based in our municipality and not to large online trading platforms.

