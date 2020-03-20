A message from our Mayor







LAST week Brexit was the be all and end all. This week the Coronavirus situation has put everything into perspective and this is far more worrying.

Even though many of us find ourselves in a foreign country, particularly alien at times like this, we are fortunately not as alone in the face of danger as some may fear. If you know who to ask you’ll be surprised as to how easy it is to find all the answers.

-- Advertisement --



I’m proud to say that even amidst the enormous undertaking of controlling the virus and running our city, our mayor, Angeles Muñoz is also very eager to assure us that in spite of official offices being closed they are still available to us.

They are also reaching out to all the international community and media to please follow and share their messages. If we can also help translate the information it will be easier for our international community to keep updated on what’s happening and what we need be doing, according to the government and not our neighbour or other unreliable source.

Ignorance is not going to be an acceptable excuse for not following the rules: the Central Government has declared a State of Alarm for a reason and we’re to adhere to the rules or face the consequences. For starters any individual out of their home without justification will be fined on the spot, or worse. Our compliance is not an option.





We’re lucky that we are allowed out for necessities, but we will only keep this privilege if we start to use a bit more common sense than we’ve shown to-date. As of now only one person may shop for the essentials such as food and medication or to take the dog for a walk; always keeping a distance of at least one-metre between each person. If we sneeze or cough we must cover our mouth with the inside of our elbow and wash our hands well and often.

For those who are most vulnerable just don’t go out. Fortunately restaurants are still offering takeaway and home delivery and there are also several delivery services, private drivers and taxis, as well as volunteers, offering to do shopping or whatever else may be needed.





Don’t be shy to ask for help!

The mayor was most heartfelt in her show of gratitude to our local businesses for their support; including taxis, restaurants, hotels and private medical facilities pulling together for the common good.

During the coming weeks the town hall will be closed to the public, but you can contact the Foreigners Department at any time regarding matters you would usually handle in person and they’ll either direct you to the relevant department or try and resolve your issue.

Just don’t leave home, particularly if you think you might have the virus – first call 112 and they’ll take it from there.

Council for Foreign Residents

Remedios Bocanegra

669 359 994

rbocanegra@marbella.es

Marbella Area

Oti García Diaz-Ambrona

619 113 127

oti.extranjeros@marbella.es

San Pedro & Nueva Andalucia

Eduardo Agüero

952 761 605

edu.extranjeros@marbella.es

Las Chapas

Moisés Martín Vázquez

682 832 374

extranjeroslaschapas@marbella.es