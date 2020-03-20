A desire to help Alfaz







Representatives from the Costa Blanca’s Chinese community presented surgical facemasks, latex gloves and hand sanitiser gel to Alfaz town hall.

Two thousand facemasks, 30 boxes of gloves and 60 bottles of gel were delivered to the Policia Local station where Public Safety councillor Toni such thanked the Chinese residents for the donation.

-- Advertisement --



They were well aware of the importance of these vital supplies in fighting the Covid-19 virus which knows no frontiers, Such said.

“They began suffering from this epidemic two months before us. They know how resistant the virus is and how important masks, gloves, and gel are in preventing its spread.”

The anonymous donation from Alfaz’s Chinese community has been repeated throughout Alicante province, reflecting their first-hand knowledge of Covid-19 and a desire to help health professionals, the town hall, police and Proteccion Civil volunteers.





“We have been living here for years, and Spain is our country, too,” the Alfaz delegation said.



