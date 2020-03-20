3 elderly best friends are moving in together during the coronavirus outbreak because they don’t want to self-isolate alone







Rather than spending an indefinite period of self-isolation by themselves, three best friends in their 70s have decided to bunker down with each other.

It is expected the UK government will announce soon that people over the age of 70 should self-quarantine for potentially up to four months to avoid contracting COVID-19.

In light of the possible impending measures, Doreen, Dotty, and Carol, three life-long friends of 40 years from the north of England, appeared on BBC Breakfast to explain their plans to presenter Jayne McGubbin.

Doreen said: “We’ll have a week in our own homes in self-isolation and if we’re still fit and well then we would decide which house to go and live in.”

The ladies explained they all have houses with the same amount of bedrooms, so they just need to pick where would be the best place to settle as each home has its own plus points.





At least the three friends will be together.



