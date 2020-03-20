1.4 Million Brits will be told to Self-Isolate on Monday as the UK death toll hits 144 from the Coronavirus







AROUND 1.4 MILLION BRITS ARE EXPECTED TO BE TOLD TO SELF-ISOLATE ON MONDAY AS THE DEATH TOLL IN THE UK FROM THE CORONAVIRUS HITS 144.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that those who are classed as vulnerable will be contacted with the specific actions they need to take.

Speaking today, Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that Brits classed as vulnerable will be contacted by the NHS and told what specific actions they need to take to protect themselves from the killer virus.

-- Advertisement --



The 1.4 million people include anyone with an underlying health condition such as those who usually receive an NHS flu jab and those with weakened immune systems.

Anyone over 70 is also urged to be ‘particularly stringent in following social distancing measures’.

As schools shut and some people work from home, many are feeling cut off from their everyday hobbies and social lives.





But the internet offers a means to stay connected and to keep us all entertained and educated through the days of isolation.



