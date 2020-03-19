WATCH: Fit and healthy gym goer aged 39 struggles to breathe from the coronavirus as she gives warning from her intensive care hospital bed







A fit-and-healthy mother who struggled to breathe after being infected with coronavirus has issued a stark warning to fellow Britons to ‘not take any chances’.

Tara Jane Langston, 39, filmed herself with her phone in the intensive care unit at Hillingdon Hospital in west London pleading with others to take the deadly COVID-19 seriously.

She was rushed to hospital last Friday and tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Gasping for breath and coughing, she made the harrowing video the following day and sent it as a Whatsapp message to her colleagues warning them to take care.

There can't be many people who still think coronavirus isn't serious. But if you're among them, here's Tara Jane Langston, a 39-year-old mum of two from London.https://t.co/8LaYQJihcC

— Nick Harris (@sportingintel) March 19, 2020





Speaking to the camera Ms Langston says: ‘I’m in the intensive care unit and I can’t breathe without this. They’ve had to sew that into my artery. I’ve got a cannula, another cannula and a catheter. I’m actually ten times better than what I was before. I’ve lost count of the days.

‘If anyone still smokes, put the cigarettes down because I’m telling you now you need your f***ing lungs and, please, none of you take any chances, I mean it, because if it gets really bad than you’re going to end up here.

‘My body is fighting this so once again don’t take any chances.’