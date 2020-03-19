WATCH: Coronavirus chaos at supermarkets as shoppers continue to fight over goods in the UK







Shoppers across the country are flocking to their nearest supermarket as panic-buying continues amid the coronavirus.

Shelves have been stripped bare at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons, as customers attempt to purchase essential items such as toilet roll, hand-wash and pasta. As seen below is a fight in a supermarket over loo roll.

-- Advertisement --



Fight over loo roll pic.twitter.com/xVt8DGw0Bx — Euro Weekly News (@euroweeklynews) March 19, 2020





However the government has reassured people that there “isn’t a shortage of food” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told MPs in the Commons that there is “significant resilience in our food supply chain” amid public concern over COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.





He said: “There isn’t a shortage of food, the challenge that we’ve had is getting food to shelves in time when people have been purchasing more.”

Long queues have been reported up and down the country, with many people turning up before supermarkets even open. There have also been reports of people pushing two trolleys around shops. This article was brought to you by Glexpatservices Planning ahead.

A pre-paid funeral plan is the easy way to arrange and pay for your funeral in advance, whilst protecting your loved ones and knowing that at least some of the stress can be avoided.

If you do have any worries or concerns or need immediate help or assistance during this uncertain time please do call us on our emergency contact number (0044)800 098 309 or 603531417 for immediate assistance. Best wishes and keep safe – The Golden Leaves Team http://www.goldenleavesinternational.com