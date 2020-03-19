WATCH: Coronavirus chaos at supermarkets as shoppers continue to fight over goods in the UK

Shoppers across the country are flocking to their nearest supermarket as panic-buying continues amid the coronavirus.
Shelves have been stripped bare at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons, as customers attempt to purchase essential items such as toilet roll, hand-wash and pasta. As seen below is a fight in a supermarket over loo roll.
Fight over loo roll pic.twitter.com/xVt8DGw0Bx
— Euro Weekly News (@euroweeklynews) March 19, 2020
However the government has reassured people that there “isn’t a shortage of food” because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Environment Secretary George Eustice told MPs in the Commons that there is “significant resilience in our food supply chain” amid public concern over COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
He said: “There isn’t a shortage of food, the challenge that we’ve had is getting food to shelves in time when people have been purchasing more.”
Long queues have been reported up and down the country, with many people turning up before supermarkets even open.