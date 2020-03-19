WARNING: Costa del Sol police toughing up on Spain’s LOCKDOWN laws – one person per car







LOCKDOWN CAR TRAVELLERS BEING FINED FOR MORE THAN ONE IN THE CAR AT ROAD BLOCKS ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

It seems the police are toughing up on car passengers on the Costa del Sol during lockdown across the Costa del Sol at road blocks, as well as deploying unmarked cars to pull in cars for having more than one person inside.

Many readers of the Euro Weekly News have reported being stopped or fined at road blocks for having one more person in the car, Gary Simmons of Mijas told us:

“Two of us have been using the car together to go out for necessity purposes, for instance to assist my wife Sharon with the shopping, this morning we got stopped and fined 150 euros for being in the car together by an unmarked police car that pulled us over”

Meanwhile Wendy O’Connor from Fuengirola described her experience: ” We entered a road block this morning by Torreblanca train station, 15 armed officers at least and 3 police vans made up the road blocks at two different angles, I explained we were going to the Maxi Diá supermarket for supplies, the officer wearing his mask said that it should only be one of us and we got issued a fine and told to turnaround and go home”

According to an officer this morning who regularly updates our seafront Fuengirola reporter as he walks his dogs told him:





“We are toughing up the fines and law, it’s one person per car, although we allow tolerance only for extreme cases such as assisting a disabled person to places such as hospital or to see the doctor, we will though wish to see evidence of the appointment, we have had many flouting and now it’s zero tolerance, more than one in car you will be fined”



