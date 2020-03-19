UK’s PM, Boris Johnson claims ‘We can beat coronavirus in 12 weeks’







Boris Johnson, today has insisted that Britain can ‘turn the tide’ on coronavirus within 12 weeks as he pleaded for people to obey the advice on social isolation.

The Prime Minister of Great Britain said he knew how much was being asked of the public as he insisted he was confident that the outbreak can be ‘sent packing’.

He said it was ‘absolutely vital’ to follow advice on staying out of bars and restaurants, and avoiding unnecessary contact.

The PM also said that the UK was ready to buy hundreds of thousands of kits for an antibody test, that would reveal who had been through the virus and had a level of immunity.

‘We are rapidly becoming so much better at understanding the genomics at the heart of this virus, a lot of that is going on in this country, we are getting better at understanding the medicines that may treat and cure it and today we have put the first British corona patient into a randomised trial for drugs that may treat the disease.





‘UK experts, scientists, expect to start trials for the first vaccine within a month.

‘Above all we are getting better at testing. This crisis is so difficult because the enemy is invisible and the answer is to remove the cloak of invisibility and to identify the virus.’





The prospect of a complete lockdown in London looks to be drawing closer as the UK death toll hit 137 this afternoon.

Contingency plans are believed to be put in place for police to guard shops and helicopters to airdrop food, although sources insisted that it is not happening at this stage in the unfolding crisis.