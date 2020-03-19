UK Government to allow only Key workers access to Transport and refuses to rule out a Full Lockdown of London







LONDON IS BRACED FOR LOCKDOWN AS SECRET PLANS ARE BEING FINALISED TO SHUT DOWN LARGE AREAS OF THE CAPITAL WHICH HAS BECOME THE EPICENTRE OF THE VIRUS IN THE UK.

Although not officially confirmed, it is understood that the lockdown is expected to be announced before the weekend, it is thought that the government was prompted into this action as Italy saw a surge in deaths over the weekend with no slow down of infections.

According to a source, one person who was briefed on the proposal said there would be a full lockdown of the capital with only one person allowed to leave home at a time, with no entry to local shopping areas.

Up to 40 underground stations will be closed and the Government is not ruling out forcing London residents to require paperwork to travel.

The draconian measures come as the Queen fled London for Windsor where she will self-isolate to avoid catching the killer bug, which has led to the deaths of 35 Londoners – higher than anywhere in the country.





A third of Britain’s confirmed coronavirus cases are in the city – though the number is more likely to be in the tens of thousands.

Supermarkets would be guarded by police, while pharmacies would be among the few other shops to remain open. Two other officials briefed on the proposals said residents and businesses would be given just 12 hours’ notice of the new restrictions.





The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: ‘People should not be travelling, by any means, unless they really, really have to. Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary, and that means they should be avoiding using the transport network unless absolutely necessary.

‘London will get through these extraordinarily challenging times, and ensuring the capital’s critical workers can move around the city will be crucial.’

He continued: ‘Frontline staff across our health and care service – as well as those ensuring Londoners stay safe and can access food and other essentials – should be commended for their hard work. We owe it to them to do whatever we can to help them do their jobs effectively.

More Police needed on the streets

Former Met Police chief John Stevens calls for thousands of retired police officers in their 50s to be given the chance to help out in the weeks ahead. “I propose that we enable all retired officers to volunteer to serve the police force again, in some official capacity,”