Triple A animal refuge on Costa del Sol Spain still caring for hundreds of abandoned animals







IF you have a dog and are worried about walking it during lockdown, think about the Triple A animal charity in Marbella which has several hundreds to cope with especially as they can’t walk the animals.

To some extent it’s business as usual because there are so many animals that need to be looked after but there is no question that it’s not easy as Lily Van Tongeren told Euro Weekly News.

“We have to comply with all of the legislation issued by the government and we do have fewer volunteers able to get to us to assist,” she said.

The large compound which houses the abandoned cats and dogs is closed to the public which does mean that there will be no adoptions in the foreseeable future adding to the problems of coping with the needs of such a large family.

As yet there hasn’t been an influx of abandoned animals but as the crisis deepens, the charity has to prepare for the worst and has to plan to expect a number of dogs arriving in a poor state of health, although the ban on travel may stop cars arriving and dumping the animals at the gate.





Those that are able to attend the compound are all wearing gloves and masks and according to Lily “quite a few are under significant emotional stress as they are trying to cope with such a limited number of colleagues and the dogs in particular become restless if they can’t go for a walk.”

Issuing a plea to those who feel for abandoned animals Lily said “We ask everyone to PLEASE continue their financial support and donate whatever you can as we are losing substantial income since we have had to cancel our big events, like the annual dog walk, Easter brunch and AAA open day.





To keep in touch and to donate, visit https://www.tripleamarbella.org/.