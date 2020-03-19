The Co-Op creates 5,000 jobs for people who lost jobs to coronavirus







The Co-op supermarket is to create 5,000 jobs in a bid to provide temporary employment for hospitality workers who have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus crisis, the company announced.

The retail giant said it is simplifying its recruitment process so successful candidates can start work within days.

Permanent jobs will also be on offer at the Co-op’s 2,600 stores across the country. Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op Food, said:

‘The Co-op has a critical role to play in supporting our members, customers and colleagues, as well as the local communities that our stores sit at the heart of.

‘Whilst our store and depot colleagues are working around the clock to ensure people have the essentials they need, we are all too aware that many people working in bars, pubs and restaurants are currently out of work.





‘It makes perfect sense for us to try and temporarily absorb part of this highly skilled and talented workforce who are so adept at delivering great customer service, as we work together to feed the nation.

‘We’re talking to a large number of organisations whose workforces have been affected by this situation.





‘To anyone in this position who is looking for a job in one of our stores, our message is simple – please get in touch now. We’ve made the application process quicker than ever and hope to have new colleagues on the ground within a day or two.

‘What we need now is genuine, tangible co-operation as we look to support the wider economy and help the nation overcome this challenging period.’

With 2,500 stores, the chain is the UK’s sixth biggest food retailer.