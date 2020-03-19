Spanish town in Costa Blanca ban public meetings of more than one person







Algorfa Policia Local has issued a statement this morning, March 19, prohibiting meetings of two people or more.

The announcement comes as the Council has started a deep clean, disinfecting all its offices and the Medical Centre.

It states that penalties of 600 to 30,000 euros or even detention, for those that flout the new rule.

-- Advertisement --



The town, inbetween Murcia and Alicante, will monitor the area by local police to ensure that any meetings in public spaces.

Anyone breaking this law will result in sanctions they warned.

In posters dotted around the town and on social media they ask, “Let us be in solidarity, let’s stay at home, we are in an exceptional state, a state of national alarm.”



