Spain’s Mijas issues 45 fines for lockdown infringements & promises extra vigilance to clamp down on offenders







Costa Del Sol’s Mijas Town Hall has announced that law enforcement authorities have issued 45 fines for ‘lockdown’ infringements since Spain’s State of Alarm began. Three of the fines were issued to establishments and 42 to individuals – mostly neighbours – for disobeying lockdown restrictions. Most of the individuals were fined for being out on the street without a justified reason, and the Town Hall’s chief promises extra vigilance over the coming days to catch those that fail to comply with restrictions.

According to the Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, the state has gone to ‘exceptional lengths’ to provide resources to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its citizens through strict State of Alarm measures. “Everyone needs to collaborate, take responsibility and comply with the rules, which are designed to get us out of this complicated situation, as soon as possible,” he added.

González also claimed that the authorities are aware of those who are flouting the restrictions, thanks to social media and local informants. So he is taking steps to clamp down on offenders. “Those failing to comply with the measures [which limit individuals to only leave their homes for essential trips, such as buying food/medicines, and travel to and from work] could be fined between 601 and 3,000 euros,” stressed the Mayor. “And citizens can be fined up to 600,000 euros for more serious infringements, such as organising gatherings.”

González confirmed that extra police will be out on patrol in Mijas with megaphones, reiterating both in English and Spanish the restrictions on movement, and the need to stay at home unless absolutely essential. “These are difficult times and it’s vital that we have the support and collaboration of our citizens to stay at home and be patient, because it’s only together that we can stop this outbreak and return to normality as soon as possible,” he concluded.



