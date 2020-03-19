Spain’s Mercadona reduces opening hours & prioritises elderly customers & those with special needs/disabilities







Spain’s supermarket chain Mercadona has announced that it has reduced opening hours to the public from 9am to 7pm. According to the supermarket, hours have been reduced to allow staff time to restock empty shelves given the huge demand for its products, as a result of the country’s lockdown.

Mercadona stated it will also prioritise elderly customers and those with special needs/disabilities, as well as pregnant mums and those with young children, from today.

The supermarket chain has ceased all home deliveries across the country, except for in Valencia and Barcelona. Given the huge demand for online deliveries, Mercadona said it could not guarantee a quality service, and therefore has had to cease online purchases for customers in the majority of the country.