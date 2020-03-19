Spain’s Marbella to Reinforce Public Transport with Costa del Sol Hospital to Guarantee Frequent Routes







The Marbella Town Hall has begun employing drastic measures to ensure that public services during the state of alarm decreed by the government as a result of COVID-19 are guaranteed to its citizens.

The Councillor of Sanitation and Transport, Enrique Rodriguez Flores, has announced the actions they will take to ensure that public transport within the municipality, and between other areas, is guaranteed. They have reinforced the 76 and 78 bus lines which connect San Pedro de Alcantara and Nueva Andalucía with the Costa del Sol Hospital, “to conserve the frequency of routes”.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz has detailed that extraordinary measures have been applied to all bus routes as now they can only travel at 50% capacity with enforced security distances between all passengers and the driver. The buses are also disinfected and cleaned on a daily basis.

However, they reminded citizens that, as laid out in the decree enforced by the Government, movement should be kept to a minimum and that “no unnecessary journeys should be taken, and that all outings should be realised in the shortest amount of time possible”. Citizens were thanked for already taking this information into consideration as the number of passengers utilizing public transport declined 86% from 12,793 to only 1,738.





In regard to taxi services, the town hall has informed that only 50% of the fleet are working at a time, as they take turns doing alternate shifts which are decided via odd or even number plates. Taxis are also taking exceptional measures to ensure cleanliness, as they disinfect all areas which come into frequent contact with customers. Taxis with special access for disabled customers are not included in this alternating shift pattern as they will constantly be available for whoever needs transporting.



