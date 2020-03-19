Spain’s Malaga confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths today as number of infected rises to 361+







Three more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Malaga today, taking the city’s death toll to 13. The three people who died were all women, aged 90, 75 and 82. Another 84-year-old patient in Granada died from the virus today means there were four deaths today in total in Andalusia, taking the total death toll for the region to 23.

Around 28 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Malaga today, increasing the total number of infected to 361. A few days ago, Malaga accounted for around 70% of the region’s infected, but that figure has gone down to about 36% of total cases, as the number of people testing positive for coronavirus has increased in the surrounding provinces.

Nevertheless, out of 1,008 people that are infected with the coronavirus in Andalusia so far, the majority still pertain to Malaga. After Malaga which accounts for 361 cases, Granada has the most number of people infected (176), followed by Sevilla (138), Cordoba (101), Jaen (88), Cadiz (84), Almeria (37) and Huelva (23).

But it’s not all bad news because Malaga’s health authorities have also confirmed that several patients that were hospitalised with COVID-19, have recently been released having fully recovered from the virus.

In fact, the pace of increase in new coronavirus cases in Andalusia appears to be showing early signs of slowing down, according to the region’s health authorities. Around 149 more cases were reported for the whole of Andalusia yesterday – at a slightly lower rate of 17% compared to 25% in previous days. Although it’s too soon to say that the worst is over, it’s certainly a welcome sign.



