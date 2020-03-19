Spain’s elderly care homes face ‘investigation’ for negligence amid increasing coronavirus deaths







Several of Spain’s care homes and residencies for the elderly now face being investigated for alleged negligence, given the high number of coronavirus-related deaths. Over the last few days the number of elderly people from care homes dying from COVID-19 has risen sharply. The high numbers of deaths, particularly those occurring in the same residency, is causing huge concern for both the authorities and families.

At least 14 people are reported to have died in the Tomelleso care home in Ciudad Real from COVID-19. Around another 20 elderly people are reported to have died from the disease in the Monte Hermoso residency in Madrid. Eight people from the Sanitas San Martín care home in Vitoria also are reported to have died from the coronavirus in the last eight days alone, and 45 more of its residents are said to have tested positive for the virus. Currently, Madrid’s Monte Hermoso residency is under investigation for alleged negligence. There are also calls for the Tomelleso care home to be investigated for negligence, amongst others.

Approximately 400,000 elderly people are said to live in care homes across the country, and Madrid alone houses some 500 residencies for the elderly. However, the recent increase in the number of deaths is causing concern for many families of the elderly, particularly as they can’t visit loved ones, because of the restrictions imposed by the State of Alarm, designed to help protect the vulnerable from catching the disease.



