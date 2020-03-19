Spain’s coronavirus cases: 3500 test postive in just 24 hours 







Spain’s coronavirus cases soar past 17,000 as almost 3,500 test postive in a day.

As of noon today CET, the total figures stand at 17,147, meaning a rise in COVID-19 cases of 3,431 in just 24 hours.

The number of deaths has also increased to 767, while the number of people cured of the virus stands at 1,107.

According to director of health emergencies Fernando Simon, the new figures mean Spain’s caseload has increased by around 25% since yesterday,

“The elderly and at risk groups have a higher incidence of severe pneumonia, around 32% of them,” he added.

33% of cases are people over 65 years old.





The Minister of Health Salvador Illa and Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias are scheduled to make further statements this afternoon.



