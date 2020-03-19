Spain mourns death of its first health care professional killed by coronavirus







Today, Spain has announced the death of its first health care professional, who died as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The 52-year-old nurse from the Basque country worked at the Galdakao (Bizkaia) hospital, where she is said to have contracted the virus. She had been hospitalised for around six days before she passed away yesterday evening.

“None of us were prepared for this shock,” stated the region’s Health Councillor, Nekane Murga. In a statement today, not only did Murga pass on her condolences to the nurse’s family, but she also acknowledged the great work carried out by all the health workers in the front line battling the coronavirus across the whole of the country.

She also confirmed that in the last 24 hours, 12 other people died from the disease in the Basque region. The country’s latest coronavirus-related death toll stands at 803 this evening.