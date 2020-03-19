Second Time Lucky







THE Rojales Pantomime Group are looking for new members to join them for their production of Treasure Island next January, after this year´s show had to be postponed.

The panto will be performed at San Fulgencio´s Cardenal Belluga theatre, but as some of the group members are unable to carry on for a variety of reasons, the group is looking for new people to join them.

You can either be part of the cast, or join in the chorus, or help out backstage.

All of the cast are enthusiastic amateurs who enjoy giving their time to entertaining people and raising money for local charities.

If you´ve never acted before, then you have a chance to get involved with something that is fun and very rewarding.





The group also gets involved in social events before rehearsals get going in September.

So if you fancy joining Long John Silver along with his trusty old bird Polly, and his pirate crew on a fun-filled journey to the Caribbean to find some buried treasure, then do get in touch with the Rojales Pantomime Group.





Please get in touch in the first instance by sending an email to rojalespantomime@gmail.com