Prince Charles shared room with coronavirus victim Albert of Monaco nine days ago







It has been reported that His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales shared the same room with current positive coronavirus case Prince Albert of Monaco just over a week ago.

The pair were both pictured together at the Wateraid event in London on March 10th.

The event is an international non-governmental organisation which focuses on bringing, water, sanitation and hygiene to the most affect parts of the world.

Albert of Monaco was diagnosed with the virus today in a state report.

However they insist his health “does not inspire any concern” adding he is continuing to work from his private luxury apartments.

The news comes three days after Serge Telle, the city-state’s prime minister, also tested positive for the virus.





Just two days ago he addressed the people of the principality on the French Riviera to speak about the killer virus sweeping through Europe.

During his speech he announced restrictive measures similar to those taken by Italy, Spain, and France over the past few weeks.





The Monaco Grand Prix has already been cancelled along with several other events on the Formula One calendar because of virus fears.

Prince Albert said the no-nonsense measures were necessary and essential in order to face the worrying pandemic.

The upmarket enclave, where one in three people are belived to be millionaires, has fewer than a dozen cases of coronavirus.