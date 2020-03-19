Pollution Levels in Spain’s Costa del Sol’s Malaga Fall due to Decreased Traffic Under the Coronavirus Crisis







Carbon monoxide levels and particles in the Junta’s emissions meter have dropped up to 40%.

As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining, and that is just what is happening with the coronavirus crisis and the environment. Traffic has fallen drastically due to the restriction of movements, and accordingly, so have carbon monoxide emissions and particles, which are measured daily in a climate control station in Malaga.

In Malaga, the use of private vehicles is the primary and largest contaminator to the environment, although there are other factors which remain in function such as, the cement factory, the Campanillas power station, the port, and the Airport (although this is to a much lesser extent these days).





The Area of Mobility from the Malaga Town Hall registered, on Monday, a 70% drop in the main axes, such as the Avenida de Andalucía and Calle Pacifica; and around a 60% drop in its surrounding areas. The DGT, General Directorate of Traffic has observed a 56-62% decrease the Average Daily Intensity on the A-7 and A-45.





A technical specialist in environmental consulting said that this is due to “two interesting factors: on the one side, a palpable reduction in traffic, and on the other strong winds, which blow away the contamination in the city. For now, we have one of highest qualities of air that we could ask for.”