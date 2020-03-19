Plumbum Briefing in Costa Blanca







THE LOCAL environment was very much the talking point at the March meeting of ADAPT(The Association of English Speakers of San Pedro del Pinatar) held at the Pensionista Centre in Lo Pagan

José Luis Alcaide from the Plumbum Project and Juan Diego López, secretary of the Hippocampus association, gave a presentation on the project that started in 2017.

Juan Diego explained that the main purpose of Plumbum is to remove lead from coastal waters, including the Mar Menor, to reduce its toxic effect on the eco-system.

He also thanked the ADAPT Metal Detecting group which coordinates its efforts with Plumbum, and which so far has collected 888 separate pieces of lead from local beaches weighing in at 73 kilos.

All ADAPT activities have now been suspended until at least the end of the month because of the coronavirus situation.



