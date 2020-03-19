No deportation of illegal immigrants from Spain due to travel restrictions







Travel restrictions due to coronavirus have halted the deportation of illegal immigrants from Spain.

The two nationalities that have the most illegal immigrants present in the Iberian country are Morocco and Algeria have also closed their borders compounding the problem.

The same problem also exists with Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Romania and Georgia, who are next on the list of countries that have the most illegal immigrants in Spain.

-- Advertisement --



These countries have closed their borders to Spain also.

The only exception among the top countries is Brazil, who has still not closed its borders.

Police sources acknowledge that given the travel restrictions imposed by land, air and sea, for an indefinite period, it will not be possible to return illegals at the moment.





In 2017, nationals from the two North African countries accounted for 75% of the 9,326 deportations, according to government data.



