Netflix to cut video quality in Europe amid Covid-19 to aid struggling internet providers







The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is now threatening the quality of video streaming on Netflix as the company does its best to support internet providers.

Netflix is reducing the video quality of its content for 30 days to help internet providers who are struggling with high demand due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

European officials made a request to the company due to the pressures that networks are facing due to the increase in audiences streaming.

A Netflix spokesperson announced: “Following the discussions between Commissioner Thierry Breton and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and given the extraordinary challenges raised by the coronavirus, Netflix has decided to begin reducing bitrates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days.”

Breton went on to praise the quick move from the streaming provider, having previously asked for users to “switch to standard definition when HD is not necessary”.





Netflix say that this move will lower Netflix data consumption by 25% and will likely make the viewing experience less smooth and more pixelated and blocky.

Original content from Netflix has shut down many productions temporarily due to the pandemic, but there isn’t a shortage of series and films to keep everyone entertained as well all begin to socially distance a bit more.



