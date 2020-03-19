Mijas Launches Hotline for Expats and Non-Spanish Speakers in Costa del Sol in the Wake of Spain’s Coronavirus Crisis







The Councillor for Expatriates, Arancha Lopez, has announced this morning that the Department of Foreigners has launched a telephone hotline to help the population of residents who cannot speak Spanish.

“In our municipality we have a large percentage of residents who are foreign, and do not speak our language, who must be greatly worried about the uncertainties of recent circumstances. With this measure we aim to help them and communicate all the information that we currently obtain” explains Councillor Lopez.

From 10:00am to 6:00pm, from Monday to Friday, Mijas residents will be able to receive all general information about the COVID-19 crisis by contacting the hotline 660 300 086.





This service is available to residents in various languages, namely: English, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, and German.





“Foreigners will be able to ask about the central Government, the restrictions of the state of alarm, the methods of preventing coronavirus, the telephone numbers they must contact if they present symptoms and so on, in general we will inform them about the crisis in relation to our country.”, Lopez adds.

The councillor has stated that they also offer translation services regarding coronavirus material, not just for residents but also for professionals, such as Red Cross members, if they need to communicate with non-Spanish speaking residents.

Apart from their hotline number, the department will continue to answer general queries from their main number, 952 589 010 during their usual hours, 9:00am till 2:00pm, as well as via their email frd@mijas.es . They will also be posting relevant information via their social media page.