Italy’s death count overtakes China







Italy’s death count from coronavirus has overtaken China’s with 3,405 fatalities, it has emerged.

Italy, a country of around 60 million people has more Covid-19 victims than China, a country with a population of two billion. It has recorded more coronavirus deaths than China and is the country with the most fatalities worldwide.

The European country reported today that its death toll reached 3,405, overtaking the Chinese who have 3,245.

87% of the people who have passed away have been over the age of 70 and the UN and Italian authorities suggest that the high number of fatalities in the Mediterranean country is due to its elderly population, which is the second oldest in the world.

Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, a virologist at Germany’s Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine, said Italy’s staggering death count could also be explained by the near total breakdown of the health system in some areas of the country.

“That’s what happens when the health system collapses,” he said.





Earlier, news was reported that China has reported no new local cases yesterday. This has been said to have been due to an early lockdown with Wuhan and the Hubei province going into a strict early lockdown since January.

So if the same timeline was applied to European countries, they would have to wait until May for similarly positive news.





Fears across Europe and across in the Americas are that unless they take similar measures, that they may end up with a death rate the same as Italy.

