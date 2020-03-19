Helplines to guarantee basic needs of most vulnerable in El Ejido on Costa Almeria during coronavirus crisis







EL EJIDO council has set up two telephone helplines to enable community social services personnel and Civil Protection to attend to the basic needs of the elderly or people with a disability or with reduced mobility who are alone during the coronavirus health crisis.

The free helplines will operate from 7.30am to 3pm on the numbers 950 484 064 and 950 541 000 with the extension 1220.

-- Advertisement --



The council said the aim is to guarantee for the “most vulnerable” the supply of food and pharmaceuticals, among other matters.

The local authority explained that the support programme meant food items being taken to people’s homes and sorting out priority issues, like related to mobile phones for example.

To have access to the service people will have to call the numbers and tell the operator what their needs are. The personnel will then check the caller’s circumstances and subsequently proceed to putting through the request for assistance.





Social Services department staff and Civil Protection volunteers will go to the caller’s home to collect the request and the amount for the items or service needed.

The council stressed there will be a strict procedure for controlling the amount of money handed over. A record will also be created of the service provided with the necessary information for control and monitoring.





Four duly identified municipal vehicles duly have been designated to the programme for transporting items and six personnel have been assigned to carry out the tasks, each with the individual protection measures established by the health authorities.

The council said the duration of the service will be determined by the length of time there remain in place the extraordinary measures imposed as a consequence of the spread of the coronavirus and aimed at stopping contagion.