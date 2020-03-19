Gibraltar: Coronavirus effect with only 1 in 5 children at school







A plan for green cards at the Gibraltar-Spanish border is to be discussed amongst ministers in relation to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

There are now eight active cases on the rock, all in self-isolation.

A total of 124 people have been tested as of today with 24 results still to be confirmed.

The number of cases could go up as soon as swabs start being taken at the drive-through facility at the former Rooke site by the Mid-Town project tomorrow Friday.

With all testing equipment already on the Rock, the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) will be able to issue test results within a day of samples being taken.

One of the biggest surprises in the crisis so far is that today only 27% of students attended school, down from yesterday’s 35%.





This continuous drop could have been caused by the cancellation of GCSE and A-level exams this May and June announced yesterday by the UK.

With this in mind, the government has started a questionnaire on what parents want the department of education to do with the schools.





For the moment it seems the schools will becoming child caring facilities to help working parents from 7.30am to 8.30 at night.

The impact of air travel companies has led to British Airways saying it might go out of business.

Today, three of the four flights to Gibraltar were cancelled because of ‘lack of demand’.

Most government workers are now working remotely, with secure systems being set up to help them work without any problems.

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia spoke of the UK’s ‘unwavering determination to support the Overseas Territories at this difficult time’ after a conversation with UK ministers today.

“The plan is to prepare and not to panic in these exceptional times,” he said.

“The message from your government is to follow the advice from public health professionals.

“Everything that can be done is being done.”