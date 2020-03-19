GCSE and A-Level exams grades may be based on combination of predicted grades, mock exams, coursework and assessment







Students in the UK whose GCSE and A-Level exams have been axed because of coronavirus will be given final grades based on teacher predictions, mock results and coursework from the past 12 months, with emergency exams in the autumn if they appeal, has been claimed today.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has refused to be drawn on how the results will be calculated but said the Governments plan will be revealed tomorrow.

But Leora Cruddas, Chief executive of the Confederation of School Trusts, which represents UK academies, has shared a leaked email to teachers about emergency arrangements for schools after they close tomorrow, including handing out results.

‘Perhaps the most controversial of decisions announced today relates to public tests and exams,’ her email read. ‘There will be no primary assessment. GCSEs and A-levels will be awarded on the basis of moderated assessment with the exam boards and Ofqual. Of course this is not ideal.

‘But I am persuaded there is no better option. For those young people who feel that they could have done better than their predicted grade, I believe there will be a mini-session of exams in the autumn.’





Earlier today, the Education Secretary warned parents they should ‘assume’ their children will be at home ‘for a considerable amount of time’ when asked if the academic year is over until the Autumn when all the schools close their gates.

It comes as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the UK, killing 137 people, up 33 in 24 hours. London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has said only ‘critical workers’ should use the Tube and supermarkets have been emptied by shoppers queuing through the night to buy household goods.





Mr Williamson had confirmed there will be no SATs, GCSE or A-Level exams this year but has only said children will be graded only to say their path to work, sixth form or university will not be impeded, not how they will be graded.

Mr Williamson has said formal guidance will be issued on Friday about how pupils unable to sit their exams due to school closures will get their grades.

Many parents are in despair about how they will look after their children for the next six months and hold down their jobs, while key workers in the NHS, the police and other vital services are in the dark about who will care for their children while they remain working.

Mr Johnson announced the bombshell move Wednesday evening and said that when school gates shut at the end of the week they will not reopen for the foreseeable future.

However, a skeleton operation will be kept in place across the country so that the children of key workers – including NHS staff, Police officers and supermarket delivery drivers, can be looked after and enable their parents to continue to work.