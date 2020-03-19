





FUENGIROLA TO POSTPONE TAX PAYMENT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

FUENGIROLA Town Hall announced last week that it is going to postpone the voluntary tax payment period to also guarantee the five per cent bonus for prompt payment of municipal taxes and fees. In this regard, the mayor of the Treasury, Rosa Ana Bravo, has informed that the Consistory will guarantee said reduction despite the fact that the Decree of the State of Alarm may affect the terms of this exemption. “It is planned that this period will begin on April 1, but, in view of the fact that this exceptional situation can be prolonged and that the current Royal Decree of the State of Alarm can also be extended in time, I want to send a message of calm to all because, whatever happens, the voluntary period will be postponed, ” said Bravo.

