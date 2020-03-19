Fuengirola Sports Monitors in Spain’s Costa del Sol Record Workout Routines to Keep Fit Whilst Under Quarantine







These workout programmes are being streamed Monday to Friday at 10:30am on FTV (Fuengirola’s local TV Station). The programme aims to offer entertainment and encourage neighbours to partake in physical activity from the comfort of their own homes whilst they endure the restrictions set out by the state of alarm

The Sports Councillor, Maria Hernández, has announced today that sports monitors from different fitness schools in the municipality are all recording programmes which encourage citizens to exercise from home. These will be broadcasted on Fuengirola Television every Monday to Friday at 10:30am whilst the situation caused by the pandemic continues.

-- Advertisement --



“Staying at home is an obligation that we all share, but it is also true that at times it is very difficult. For that reason, to make the days more tolerable and so that we don’t feel stiffened, especially for the older population, the council and FTV have collaborated to create these programmes. It’s an effort we have made to substitute the lessons, which given the situation we find ourselves in, we have had to cancel” explained Hernández.





They will offer a variety of gym routines including some: for elderly people, for pregnant women, to maintain fitness levels, for body toning, and more modalities, which all aim to keep active and are easily done at home.



