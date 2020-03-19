French Chef Joffrey Charles On The Costa Del Sol In Spain – Daily Lockdown Recipe – The Controversial Omelette Debate







French Chef Joffrey Charles, owner of ChefJoffrey@Home Food Delivery Service on the Costa Del Sol has his latest lockdown recipe for the humble, inexpensive and controversial omelette.

In the “Hundred-Foot Journey” movie, Helen Mirren plays the role of an arrogant French restauranteur who tests an Indian chef on his cooking skills by asking him to make an omelette. He passes muster much to her amazement.

Many chefs will tell you that the omelette test is used globally to see if you really have what it takes to be a cook. I am a world away from being the next Nigella Lawson so I have watched Joffrey make it with ham just now. I have made the description as simple as possible.

Chop up one slice of ham, break two eggs lightly and put the ham and the eggs in the bowl, put a dash of pepper and salt in the bowl and just break the eggs by stirring lightly in the bowl. Heat up the pan so it’s nice and hot and put in a drizzle of oil and a cube of butter. Then put the mix in the pan, stir two or three times until it has lightly scrambled egg consistency. You need to turn the omelette once at the finish while simultaneously tapping the handle of the pan.

Other foods you can use up from fridge leftovers that save money is tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and other vegetables to make it more healthy. Joffrey says you can put lobster, caviar, and salmon in but that’s way too dear right now.





Good luck readers, I will try this myself but reckon it will end up on the ceiling. Let me know how you get on?



