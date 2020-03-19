French Cannes Film Festival Postponed – First Time Ever – Hollywood Takes A Hit







The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed until June or July. Usually held in May, it is the key to promoting European films worldwide, Hollywood will be disappointed, to say the least. It is the first time in its history to be postponed.

The annual film festival was due to take place between May 12 and May 23, but organizers have said the event ‘can not be held on the scheduled dates’.

No plans are sorted, but organizers are considering pushing it back until late June or early July, with a firm decision set to be made shortly.

Major Hollywood companies such as Paramount will be affected as will their star actors. This will be a major blow to the American film industry.







