Extra police vigilance on Costa Del Sol roads to enforce SOLO car travel during Spain lockdown







Law enforcements on the Costa Del Sol have announced that extra police will be patrolling Marbella’s roads – as well as the rest of the coast – to ensure that drivers are travelling in their cars, alone. This follows the Spanish Government’s toughened State of Alarm restrictions announced today, stipulating that car drivers must travel unaccompanied, unless they have a justified reason.

From Thursday 19th March, it’s prohibited to have any passengers in your car, unless drivers are travelling with a minor, an elderly person, or a dependent with a disability, for essential trips, such as buying food/medicines or travelling to the hospital/medical centre.

-- Advertisement --



Marbella’s police are reminding the public that driving accompanied without justified cause can carry hefty fines of between 300 and 1,000 euros. Also, if you have a justified reason to carry a passenger in your car, then they must travel in the back seat as stipulated in the latest Government’s update.

However, there are currently no restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in vehicles organised by employers/companies that are allowed to trade in the quarantine period. Taxis, however, are restricted to carrying only one passenger in the back of their cars.



