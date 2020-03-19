Eurovision Song Contest Canceled As UK PM Faces His Very Own Waterloo







In Breaking News, already reported earlier today, the Eurovision Song Contest has been canceled, it was scheduled to be held in Rotterdam in 2020.

As Boris Johnson faces his very own Waterloo with the coronavirus pandemic, let’s take a stroll down Eurovision memory lane as Europe and the world collectively face this dreadful crisis.

The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual international song competition, arranged every year by the Eurovision broadcasting organization since 1956 with participants representing primarily European countries.

Ireland holds the record for most victories, with seven wins, including four times in five years in 1992, 1993, 1994, and 1996.

I watched Eurovision avidly as a child and my entire family would chortle at the politics involved in sparring countries giving each other “nil points”. Particularly memorable was Greek-Cypriot Cyprus and Turkey always giving each other no points.





Here is a list of some of the top Eurovision songs throughout the decades:

Swedish ABBA’s “Waterloo”. Irish Johnny Logan’s “What’s Another Year” and “Hold Me Now”. UK’s Sandie Shaw with “Puppet On A String”. UK’s Brotherhood of Man with “Save All Your Kisses For Me”. UK’s Bucks Fizz with “Making Your Mind Up”. Austria’s Mans Zelmerlow with “Heroes”.

Music lifts the spirits and we need it now more than ever, particularly in Europe. I am quite sure I have left out some solid European favourites so let us know what your most memorable Eurovision songs are?



