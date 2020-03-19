EU Creates Emergency Warehouses to Stock Medical Supplies in the Coronavirus Crisis







Central EU warehouses with respirators, personal protective equipment and vaccines will be set up within the EU, and be financed centrally with up to 90%.

“It should now be clear to everyone that we are sitting in this boat together,” said EU crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic at a press conference in Brussels.

The warehouses will be located in one or more member countries. The idea then is that countries that urgently needs more equipment should be able to get help from the warehouse.

-- Advertisement --



Lenarcic compares this initiative with the European Union’s investments in joint fire protection equipment that started after the big forest fires in the European Union during the summer of 2018.



