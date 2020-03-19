€33,000 to promote youth initiatives in Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca







YOUTH initiatives and programmes in Villajoyosa have been given a boost following a grant of €33,000 to promote Town Hall and association activities.

The provincial government aid was announced on Tuesday, as part of the central Government budget for 2020.

The IVAJ grants are aimed at promoting youth policies and programmes with local bodies such as town halls, associations and consortiums.

The grants will make it possible to finance the hiring of a youth technician or technician in each municipality with more than 20,000 inhabitants and of a technician or technician in each association of municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants.

Youth councillor, Aina Santamaria, said that the news “has been very well received in the department” because it will help “develop, integrate and coordinate more efficiently the policies of the town that affect the young population”.







