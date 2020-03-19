DGT launches app to assist with COVID19 control measures







A NEW app has been launched by the General Directorate of Traffic which enables motorists to carry their driving licenses on their mobile phone.

The miDGT application has been created as a digital tool’ to assist with measures enforced by Spain’s ‘state of alarm’ decree, which means public mobility is limited and police checks are being carried out to determine whether any ‘outing’ is justified.

-- Advertisement --



The digital version on a mobile phone has the same legal standing as in physical format but only in Spanish territory, reports DGT.

With the app, officers will be able to check information in ‘real time’ and verify details by reading a QR code from the tablets they carry, as well as seeing updated data on permits, validity, registration and transfer of vehicles.

On Monday, March 16, face-to-face attention was temporarily suspended at the traffic headquarters, so the DGT is working to increase communication channels to carry out the procedures required by the public.





As such, the app also allows any driver or vehicle holder to carry both the driving licence and the rest of the vehicle’s documentation on the mobile phone, and can be used to process administrative procedures.

The application was launched in the testing phase in February, with a good reception, and ha been open to the public for a few days. Having been downloaded almost 250,000 times.





Before downloading miDGT, you must be registered in the cl@ve system, which is the secure identification platform to interact electronically with the General State Administration.

To find out more, visit: http://www.dgt.es/es/